BRING IT IN: Erica Vanstone

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with return guest Erica Vanstone, the Executive Director Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.
Erica updated us on how Flat Track Derby’s innovative, evidence-based COVID plan has fared, the meaning of sports, the election, and something Erica is calling “PHight” island.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY October 23, 2020 Jarod Hector on how NBA coaches are chosen.
WEDNESDAY October 21, 2020 David Thorpe makes the case for why Davis’ last two months of play are as good as any big man’s … ever.
MONDAY October 19, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector fired up the trade machine.
FRIDAY October 16, 2020 David Thorpe reveals his top five NBA players.
WEDNESDAY October 14, 2020 Jarod Hector reveals his top five NBA players.
MONDAY October 12, 2020 Adena Jones on NBA bubble after the Lakers took their 17th championship.
FRIDAY October 9, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY with Henry and David.
WEDNESDAY October 7, 2020 David and Jarod cross swords in battle on the best players ever.
MONDAY October 5, 2020 David Thorpe on the Lakers.
