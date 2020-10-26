BRING IT IN: Erica Vanstone

Oct 26
  
0:00
-58:43

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with return guest Erica Vanstone, the Executive Director Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.

Erica updated us on how Flat Track Derby’s innovative, evidence-based COVID plan has fared, the meaning of sports, the election, and something Erica is calling “PHight” island.

