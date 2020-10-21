BRING IT IN: Anthony Davis' elite play

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott discussed David’s latest TrueHoop piece on Anthony Davis. He makes the case for why Davis’ last two months of play are as good as any big man’s … ever.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY October 19, 2020 David Thorpe, Henry Abbott, and Jarod Hector fired up the trade machine.
FRIDAY October 16, 2020 David Thorpe reveals his top five NBA players.
WEDNESDAY October 14, 2020 Jarod Hector reveals his top five NBA players.
MONDAY October 12, 2020 Adena Jones on NBA bubble after the Lakers took their 17th championship.
FRIDAY October 9, 2020 Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY with Henry and David.
WEDNESDAY October 7, 2020 David and Jarod cross swords in battle on the best players ever.
MONDAY October 5, 2020 David Thorpe on the Lakers.
FRIDAY October 2, 2020 Jarod Hector on Doc Rivers as the next Sixers coach.
THURSDAY October 1, 2020 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector answered your brilliant Finals questions.
