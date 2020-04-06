BRING IT IN: "Moneyland"

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Oliver Bullough, a regular contributor to the Guardian and the author of “Moneyland: Why Thieves and Crooks Now Rule the World and How to Take It Back.” It might be TrueHoop’s most cited book; its lessons apply to many an NBA billionaire.

He talked about the hidden world of powerful people—including some NBA figures—and how the coronavirus is impacting the wealthy elites’ ability to protect their “hard stolen cash.”

Here’s the archived video:

And TOMORROW time change! We’re hosting BRING IT IN at 9 a.m. ET just for tomorrow. Same place!

