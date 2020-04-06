BRING IT IN: "Moneyland"
Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Oliver Bullough, a regular contributor to the Guardian and the author of “Moneyland: Why Thieves and Crooks Now Rule the World and How to Take It Back.” It might be TrueHoop’s most cited book; its lessons apply to many an NBA billionaire.
He talked about the hidden world of powerful people—including some NBA figures—and how the coronavirus is impacting the wealthy elites’ ability to protect their “hard stolen cash.”
Here’s the archived video:
And TOMORROW time change! We’re hosting BRING IT IN at 9 a.m. ET just for tomorrow. Same place!
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY APRIL 3, 2020 What is the lesson in all of this? David Thorpe and Henry Abbott looked back at the experimental few weeks doing this remote show to discuss what we have learned so far from our guests and each other.
THURSDAY APRIL 2, 2020 David Epstein on the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, and his research about child sports prodigies like Tiger Woods.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 1, 2020 Daniel Coyle on the qualities of leadership in extraordinary times, like vulnerability, courage, and the importance of creating a culture where everyone feels safe.
TUESDAY MARCH 31, 2020 Dana Smith, Senior Writer for Elemental at Medium answers TrueHoop’s questions about the coronavirus. Like: if you shoot around in an empty gym, can you spread the virus to the next person who comes through? She answers that and more.
MONDAY MARCH 30, 2020 Professional basketball player Bobby Jones live from his almost windowless apartment in Verona, Italy, where he has been quarantined for weeks making original videos you want to see.
