BRING IT IN: Chris Ballard

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Chris Ballard, author of four books (most recently “One Shot at Forever”) and longtime feature writer at Sports Illustrated. He’s written for The New York Times Magazine and his work has been anthologized in The Best American Magazine Writing and The Best American Sports Writing.

He talked about Steve Kerr’s and Bob Myers’ genius with the Warriors and the role humility plays in success. He also reminisces about playing college ball with the Bucks’ head coach Mike Budenholzer and he breaks down what actually happened when the Warriors were considering hiring Coach Bud.

Here’s the archived video: