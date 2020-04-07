BRING IT IN: Steve Shenbaum

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Steve Shenbaum, the Founder and President of Game On Nation, a nationally recognized communication firm focusing on leadership, team building, and positive culture change.
He talked about media training professional basketball players, and he even played some culture building and communication games with David and Henry.
Here’s the archived video:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY APRIL 7, 2020 Oliver Bullough on his book “Moneyland”, and the hidden world of powerful people—including some NBA figures.
FRIDAY APRIL 3, 2020 What is the lesson in all of this? David Thorpe and Henry Abbott looked back at the experimental few weeks doing this remote show to discuss what we have learned so far from our guests and each other.
THURSDAY APRIL 2, 2020 David Epstein on the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, and his research about child sports prodigies like Tiger Woods.
WEDNESDAY APRIL 1, 2020 Daniel Coyle on the qualities of leadership in extraordinary times, like vulnerability, courage, and the importance of creating a culture where everyone feels safe.
TUESDAY MARCH 31, 2020 Dana Smith, Senior Writer for Elemental at Medium answers TrueHoop’s questions about the coronavirus. Like: if you shoot around in an empty gym, can you spread the virus to the next person who comes through? She answers that and more.
