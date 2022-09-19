Sep 19 • 1HR 1M

The greatness of LeBron, KD and Steph and the upcoming MVP race

3
 
1.0×
0:00
-1:01:05
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to BRING IT IN to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
Episode details
Comments

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The brilliance of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry

  • David wrote a piece handicapping the upcoming NBA MVP race. Who are the candidates and which player is the “best bet”?

  • A case for Zion Williamson as MVP

  • What did David learn watching EuroBasket 2022?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: