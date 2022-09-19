Sep 19 • 1HR 1M
The greatness of LeBron, KD and Steph and the upcoming MVP race
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The brilliance of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry
David wrote a piece handicapping the upcoming NBA MVP race. Who are the candidates and which player is the “best bet”?
A case for Zion Williamson as MVP
What did David learn watching EuroBasket 2022?
