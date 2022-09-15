BY DAVID THORPE

Do a quick survey of popular sportsbooks today, and you’ll find Luka Dončić is the early favorite to win this year’s MVP. That news might rankle Joel Embiid, who has finished second in each of the past two seasons. MITCHELL LEFF/GETTY IMAGES

Rotowire has published a giant table combining the MVP odds of 64 different players—all the way down to Clint Capela! As we have written, the road to the NBA Finals has never been more congested. MVPs tend to come from contenders, so it makes sense that Vegas oddsmakers also have a wide array of candidates.

The top of the list got me thinking:

Luka Dončić Giannis Antetokounmpo Joel Embiid Nikola Jokić Kevin Durant Stephen Curry Ja Morant Jayson Tatum LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Devin Booker Zion Williamson Trae Young Jimmy Butler Anthony Davis Karl-Anthony Towns Damian Lillard Anthony Edwards Donovan Mitchell Paul George DeMar DeRozan Kyrie Irving Bradley Beal LaMelo Ball Pascal Siakam Jaylen Brown James Harden Chris Paul Brandon Ingram Zach Lavine

My list would be a little different.