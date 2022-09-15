Handicapping the MVP race
Vegas loves Luka, but Coach Thorpe has another star in mind
BY DAVID THORPE
Rotowire has published a giant table combining the MVP odds of 64 different players—all the way down to Clint Capela! As we have written, the road to the NBA Finals has never been more congested. MVPs tend to come from contenders, so it makes sense that Vegas oddsmakers also have a wide array of candidates.
The top of the list got me thinking:
Luka Dončić
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Joel Embiid
Nikola Jokić
Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Kawhi Leonard
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Trae Young
Jimmy Butler
Anthony Davis
Karl-Anthony Towns
Damian Lillard
Anthony Edwards
Donovan Mitchell
Paul George
DeMar DeRozan
Kyrie Irving
Bradley Beal
LaMelo Ball
Pascal Siakam
Jaylen Brown
James Harden
Chris Paul
Brandon Ingram
Zach Lavine
My list would be a little different.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to TrueHoop to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.