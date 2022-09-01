2022-23 NBA Championship Bus
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe are back together for the first time in a while. They discuss:
Alligators, crocodiles and why you should never live in Florida.
What the LIV Golf Tour situation should be teaching the heads of other professional sports leagues.
Every year David writes an article called the “NBA Championship Bus” at this point who is on it? David is very inclusive in his criteria, Jarod is exclusive, and Henry thinks winning a title this year will be extremely difficult because we have a lot of good to great teams.
