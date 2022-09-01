Sep 1 • 1HR 24M

2022-23 NBA Championship Bus

3
 
1.0×
0:00
-1:24:25
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to BRING IT IN to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
Episode details
Comments

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe are back together for the first time in a while. They discuss:

  • Alligators, crocodiles and why you should never live in Florida.

  • What the LIV Golf Tour situation should be teaching the heads of other professional sports leagues.

  • Every year David writes an article called the “NBA Championship Bus” at this point who is on it? David is very inclusive in his criteria, Jarod is exclusive, and Henry thinks winning a title this year will be extremely difficult because we have a lot of good to great teams.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: