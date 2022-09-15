The Robert Sarver situation and Brittney Griner with Louisa Thomas of The New Yorker

On today’s BRING IT IN, New Yorker staff writer Louisa Thomas hosts with Jarod Hector and David Thorpe:

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million for abhorrent behavior. Louisa just published a New Yorker story about Sarver, and has thoughts on what could the league have done better or differently.

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for over 200 days, what actually matters and what did Louisa learn writing about Griner’s situation?