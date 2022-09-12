Sep 12 • 54M

Steph talks KD, midseason tournament, and play-in teams.

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Steph Curry’s comments about former teammate Kevin Durant and trust.

  • The NBA midseason tournament will begin in 2023-24. David has an idea to make it beneficial to a larger community and Jarod has an idea about a full on Champions League model tournament.

  • The Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings might find themselves in the play-in hunt this season. David reveals the key to their potential success.

