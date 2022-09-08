Sep 8 • 59M

Cavs are all in. Is SGA long for OKC? And solid playoff teams.

TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The US Open and the mental toughness of athletes.

  • EuroBasket 2022 is going on, is there anything David sees that might transfer to the NBA when they players return to their teams?

  • We wrote about the Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell, how much did they improve their title odds?

  • David thinks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be the next big name on the move, where could he land?

  • An extension of our championship bus conversation from last week, who are the solid playoff teams for the coming season?

