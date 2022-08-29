The NCAA and sports with Victoria Jackson

Aug 29 • 58M

TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
Episode details
On today’s BRING IT IN professor, and sports historian at Arizona State University Victoria Jackson hosts with Jarod Hector.

  • What exactly is the NCAA? Victoria will give us an answer you won’t hear anywhere else.

  • Now that NIL endorsements exist, how is that working out for the players and universities?

  • Victoria’s pragmatic approach on reshaping collegiate athletics into a three-tiered system.

  • The ever present elephant in the room of any NCAA discussion.

