The NCAA and sports with Victoria Jackson
On today’s BRING IT IN professor, and sports historian at Arizona State University Victoria Jackson hosts with Jarod Hector.
What exactly is the NCAA? Victoria will give us an answer you won’t hear anywhere else.
Now that NIL endorsements exist, how is that working out for the players and universities?
Victoria’s pragmatic approach on reshaping collegiate athletics into a three-tiered system.
The ever present elephant in the room of any NCAA discussion.
