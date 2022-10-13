Draymond is back with the Warriors and NBA player progress reports
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Draymond Green’s return to the Warriors. That was fast … but whatever they decided Jarod says it’s on the Warriors and their lauded culture to show they are doing the right thing.
David handed out progress reports for Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard, and Zion Williamson. How do they look?
David thinks Russell Westbrook is a huge problem for the Lakers and might need to be kept away from the team.
Jarod and David are both optimistic about Zion Williamson and the Pelicans this season. How would you construct an offense around Zion, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum?
