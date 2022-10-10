The Draymond Green situation and preseason notes
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The Draymond Green assault video that has now been seen by everyone. Does this change anything? Jarod and David ultimately agree but differ on a few things.
This isn’t how you want to begin a title defense. Where do the Warriors go from here? David thinks Steph Curry’s leadership is needed now more than ever.
Anthony Davis and Zion are back playing basketball and that’s a good thing.
