BY DAVID THORPE

Ben Simmons might be the only player alive who can bother Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he has yet to show aggressiveness as a scorer. STACY REVERE/GETTY IMAGES

This season promises to be as tight as any we have seen. As few as 10 games could separate the top seed from the tenth spot. In other words, every early win carries more weight than usual, so contender coaches are itching to accelerate their October team into the March version, heaping even more pressure onto guys who, in many cases, are just happy to be healthy. Some guys are just happy to be hoopin’ again. Others are trying to fit in with new teammates and systems.

To wit, this year NBA fans get to see former stars Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard, and John Wall try to reclaim their All-NBA status. Exciting young players like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are also back in the mix. Plus, Zion.

Let’s take a look at how each of these players are faring—along with some bonus insight on Rudy Gobert’s long-awaited debut with the Minnesota Timberwolves.