The Nets need to love up Ben Simmons and who is Robert Franks?

3
 
TrueHoop's NBA podcast, typically Mondays and Fridays, sometimes more. Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and more.
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • David’s recent article on Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. He is the key to the Nets’ season.

  • The Phoenix Suns got beat by the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL on Sunday. The 36ers were led by Robert Franks, a player David knows well and believes every NBA team could use.

  • Is there trouble brewing in Philly? Jarod doesn’t like some of the noise coming out of 76ers training camp.

  • What should smart teams be doing this preseason? David has a few thoughts.

