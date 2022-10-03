The Nets need to love up Ben Simmons and who is Robert Franks?
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
David’s recent article on Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. He is the key to the Nets’ season.
The Phoenix Suns got beat by the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL on Sunday. The 36ers were led by Robert Franks, a player David knows well and believes every NBA team could use.
Is there trouble brewing in Philly? Jarod doesn’t like some of the noise coming out of 76ers training camp.
What should smart teams be doing this preseason? David has a few thoughts.
