Victor and Scoot-mania has taken over the NBA

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

The excitement around 2023 NBA draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Who should teams draft first overall? David has thoughts.

Jarod has dreams of a future NBA of all tall players.

A bunch of injured players are back this season, how will they mesh with their teams? Henry has thoughts about Zion.

Friend of the show John Hollinger is all in on the Philadelphia 76ers to win the title this year. Henry, Jarod, and David are not…