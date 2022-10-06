Victor and Scoot-mania has taken over the NBA
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:
The excitement around 2023 NBA draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Who should teams draft first overall? David has thoughts.
Jarod has dreams of a future NBA of all tall players.
A bunch of injured players are back this season, how will they mesh with their teams? Henry has thoughts about Zion.
Friend of the show John Hollinger is all in on the Philadelphia 76ers to win the title this year. Henry, Jarod, and David are not…
How would the NBA fare if it were investigated like the NWSL, which found rampant mistreatment of women?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
October 3, 2022 The Nets need to love up Ben Simmons and who is Robert Franks?
September 30, 2022 James Wiseman shines and the art of coaching NBA players
September 27, 2022 What is really being said at NBA media days?
September 22, 2022 Ime Udoka and the Celtics and 2022-23 All-NBA predictions
September 19, 2022 The greatness of LeBron, KD and Steph and the upcoming MVP race