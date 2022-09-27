What is really being said at NBA media days?
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss NBA media day:
Wait, where is coach Thorpe?
Jarod attended media day in Brooklyn and it was a doozy … but Henry says at least stuff is out in the open.
The Cavaliers seemed poised to do big things this year.
The right people in Denver started to say smart things about their players and injuries …
The Lakers don’t appear to be giving Russell Westbrook any royal jelly.
Zion Williamson is back, ready, and citing Notorious B.I.G.
