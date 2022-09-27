What is really being said at NBA media days?

Sep 27 • 1HR 27M

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss NBA media day:

  • Wait, where is coach Thorpe?

  • Jarod attended media day in Brooklyn and it was a doozy … but Henry says at least stuff is out in the open.

  • The Cavaliers seemed poised to do big things this year.

  • The right people in Denver started to say smart things about their players and injuries …

  • The Lakers don’t appear to be giving Russell Westbrook any royal jelly.

  • Zion Williamson is back, ready, and citing Notorious B.I.G.

