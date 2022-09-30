James Wiseman shines and the art of coaching NBA players

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

David and his family are very grateful they made it through Hurricane Ian

James Wiseman looked great in the Warriors preseason game. Are the Warriors young players the best in the league?

Doc Rivers had an interesting conversation with James Harden. Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton haven’t spoken in months. David has thoughts on how you connect with NBA players.