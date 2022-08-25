Muggsy Bogues
On today’s BRING IT IN, Abigail Smithson is back as guest host and she sits down with NBA legend Muggsy Bogues.
Why does everyone in Muggsy’s family have a nickname?
What was the best team he’s ever played on?
How does it feel to give an assist to a teammate?
Muggsy and Dell Curry were teammates for years and he watched the Curry kids grow up. What does he think of them now?
How does Muggsy feel about the game today and “small ball”?
