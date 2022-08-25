On today’s BRING IT IN, Abigail Smithson is back as guest host and she sits down with NBA legend Muggsy Bogues.

Why does everyone in Muggsy’s family have a nickname?

What was the best team he’s ever played on?

How does it feel to give an assist to a teammate?

Muggsy and Dell Curry were teammates for years and he watched the Curry kids grow up. What does he think of them now?