Aug 22 • 1HR 5M
Space and basketball with Shannon Stirone
Open in playerListen on
Episode details
Comments
On today’s BRING IT IN author, space writer and Warriors fan Shannon Stirone hosts with Jarod Hector and David Thorpe.
What is space? Shannon delves into the phenomenon that surrounds us.
Uranus is the funniest planet and it’s for exactly the reasons you think.
How do movies and popular culture correctly or incorrectly inform us about space?
Which NBA players are most likely not from earth?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
August 11, 2022 Kevin Durant and the NBA as Game of Thrones
August 8, 2022 Dream Team 30th anniversary, Scottie Barnes and the future of the NBA
August 4, 2022 Bronny James and player development
August 1, 2022 Remembering Bill Russell, KD For Jaylen Brown and title odds
July 22, 2022 Basketball as art with Abigail Smithson