Aug 22 • 1HR 5M

Space and basketball with Shannon Stirone

6
 
1.0×
0:00
-1:04:45
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to BRING IT IN to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Episode details
Comments

On today’s BRING IT IN author, space writer and Warriors fan Shannon Stirone hosts with Jarod Hector and David Thorpe.

  • What is space? Shannon delves into the phenomenon that surrounds us.

  • Uranus is the funniest planet and it’s for exactly the reasons you think.

  • How do movies and popular culture correctly or incorrectly inform us about space?

  • Which NBA players are most likely not from earth?

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: