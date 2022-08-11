Kevin Durant and the NBA as Game of Thrones
On today’s BRING IT IN Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. What is the supremely gifted basketball star searching for?
David recently compared the NBA season to Game of Thrones. How can we inject more humanity into our sports?
We are a basketball podcast but Jarod had to give a few minutes of appreciation to the greatest tennis player of all time, Serena Williams, as she prepares to end her playing career.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
August 8, 2022 Dream Team 30th anniversary, Scottie Barnes and the future of the NBA
August 4, 2022 Bronny James and player development
August 1, 2022 Remembering Bill Russell, KD For Jaylen Brown and title odds
July 22, 2022 Basketball as art with Abigail Smithson
July 19, 2022 What does winning summer league mean?