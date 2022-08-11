Aug 11 • 1HR 3M

Kevin Durant and the NBA as Game of Thrones

On today’s BRING IT IN Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. What is the supremely gifted basketball star searching for?

  • David recently compared the NBA season to Game of Thrones. How can we inject more humanity into our sports?

  • We are a basketball podcast but Jarod had to give a few minutes of appreciation to the greatest tennis player of all time, Serena Williams, as she prepares to end her playing career.

