BY DAVID THORPE

Donovan Mitchell (left) will be joining Darius Garland (right) in the Cleveland Cavs’ backcourt this upcoming season. JASON MILLER/GETTY IMAGES

Well, that didn’t take long … looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers and I were thinking the same thing today:

But for front offices, it means now is the time to find an edge. A small improvement today could mean a title in June.

Granted, Donovan Mitchell is no small improvement. The Cavs just seized the day.

The Cavs’ deal for Mitchell ended up being similar to what the Timberwolves did with the Jazz for Rudy Gobert. The Jazz are getting Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, and Collin Sexton along with unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029, and pick swaps in 2026 and 2028. The Cavs get a soon-to-be-26-year-old star and prolific playoff scorer who will likely secure them a seat at the final table for years to come.

The ceiling is clearly higher for the Cavs for the upcoming season, but I’m not so sure that’s true long-term.

Mitchell works well next to Darius Garland only because they have a four and a five who play defense like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen do. Mitchell and Garland will get exposed on defense, especially in the Eastern Conference, where they’ll be chasing the apex wings of the Boston Celtics or the tall guards of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Cavs don’t really have a great wing stopper, unless they’re depending on Isaac Okoro, who at 21 could absolutely make a jump defensively. But that comes with another caveat: No one needs to guard Okoro. That means his man will always be an extra obstacle thwarting Garland and Mitchell. Caris LeVert makes up for the offense, but leaves a hole on the defensive end.

I can’t help thinking the Cavs might have been better off simply holding onto Collin Sexton and all those picks until they found a better defensive shooting guard to slot next to Garland. Sexton probably could have been a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

That’s why this move might limit the Cavs’ long-term ceiling, but the next few years will be nice. And it’s not out of the question they already have their lockdown perimeter defender on the roster: Evan Mobley absolutely has the potential to evolve in that way, which would let this team blow the roof off. (Think how much Anthony Edwards’ growth helped the Wolves this year without Gobert.) Being able to sic Mobley on Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard or Jayson Tatum would mean this team is built for an even longer run.

Either way, the Cavs are going to be playing meaningful basketball as long as they can convince Mitchell to stick around—at least into 2025, longer if he likes being a Cavalier and picks up his option. Every game will be magnified now. The Cavs are no longer playing to make the playoffs; they’ll be competing for a top-four seed. Having three (maybe even four) potential All-Stars in your starting five lets you dream big.

The Utah Jazz continue their fire sale

Danny Ainge just gave himself the most secure job in basketball. Of course, a young Jazz fan starting high school this year probably won’t see a meaningful game until their second year of college, but the Jazz’ CEO of basketball operations has had quite the offseason, amassing over a dozen future draft picks.

And guess what? Ainge is about to turn Mike Conley into even more.

If Ainge thought he’d have a relaxing Labor Day weekend, he’d better think again. I expect his phone started blowing up around five minutes after news of this trade broke and will continue doing so until Conley is somewhere else.

Who’s calling? The Lakers should be—probably the Knicks as well. After pursuing Mitchell, the Knicks might find Conley’s cost refreshing by comparison. If the Lakers want to move Russell Westbrook, Conley is probably their best option for all the reasons we wrote about earlier today.

What happens next?

Excluding the ephemeral presence of Kevin Durant, this offseason’s trade market is now down its two biggest chips: first Gobert, now Mitchell.

September trades are uncommon. Most teams are in camps by the last week of the month. However, in a league where the best teams are so evenly matched, the next three weeks should be a time when GMs are going to owners with their most creative, perhaps even outlandish, ideas, and saying, “The market is hot now—not in November or December. Right now. We have to strike.”

I’m excited to see how this all plays out. The dominos will tumble quickly.

Will the Knicks make a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or OG Anunoby now that Mitchell is off the market? Does Kyrie Irving end up a Laker? Does he move to Manhattan? Today’s trade has given me a ton to consider.

I’ll be sharing all my thoughts next week in “Creative Trades for NBA Contenders: Part II.”

Thank you for reading TrueHoop!