BRING IT IN: The NBA is drunk
|0:00
|-1:00:19
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector discuss:
Henry ’s writing a new book about how the world of injuries in the sports world has changed.
Some changes are coming to BRING IT IN. From now on, we will be audio only, but you can still find us right here on truehoop.com.
Trade deadline discussion-o-rama:
What trades did the Sixers turn down for Harden?
What do we like about the Pelicans’ trade for CJ McCollum?
And every other trade, or close.
