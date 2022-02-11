BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: The NBA is drunk

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • Henry ’s writing a new book about how the world of injuries in the sports world has changed.

  • Some changes are coming to BRING IT IN. From now on, we will be audio only, but you can still find us right here on truehoop.com.

  • Trade deadline discussion-o-rama:

    • What trades did the Sixers turn down for Harden?

    • What do we like about the Pelicans’ trade for CJ McCollum?

    • And every other trade, or close.

