BRING IT IN: Luxury tax is the story

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

The Norman Powell trade shows the extraordinary value of ducking under the luxury tax line. There will be more deals like that.

In the premiership, only a handful of wealthy teams get to compete at the top. The NBA is very different, but might only have a few teams willing to cross the luxury tax line in the years to come, now that it’s so lucrative to be under the line.

David coined “The final jump” — the difference between being an All-Star and being the best player in a title-deciding playoff series.

A theory of Daryl Morey’s behavior.

Would someone really give James Harden a four-year max extension at age 33? David is doubtful. Henry says yes.

David loves the Cavaliers’ trade for Caris LeVert.