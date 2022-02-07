BRING IT IN: Luxury tax is the story
|3
|0:00
|-59:54
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:
The Norman Powell trade shows the extraordinary value of ducking under the luxury tax line. There will be more deals like that.
In the premiership, only a handful of wealthy teams get to compete at the top. The NBA is very different, but might only have a few teams willing to cross the luxury tax line in the years to come, now that it’s so lucrative to be under the line.
David coined “The final jump” — the difference between being an All-Star and being the best player in a title-deciding playoff series.
A theory of Daryl Morey’s behavior.
Would someone really give James Harden a four-year max extension at age 33? David is doubtful. Henry says yes.
David loves the Cavaliers’ trade for Caris LeVert.
Does it look to you like the Blazers are building around Damian Lillard?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
Feburary 4, 2022 A trade idea: What if the Raptors had a real center?
January 31, 2022 David Thorpe teaches Henry Abbott what it takes to throw a good lob.
January 28, 2022 David Thorpe on Pascal Siakam.
January 24, 2022 Chris Herring, author of BLOOD IN THE GARDEN, talks New York Knicks in the 1990s.
January 21, 2022 Decoding Daryl Morey’s fascinating new comments, and evolving stance on trading Ben Simmons.
January 18, 2022 David Thorpe notices an incredibly smart foul, and game awareness, from 25-year-old unheralded Heat guard Gabe Vincent.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.