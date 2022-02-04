BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: "We ain’t ducking no smoke"

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about:

  • After last night’s Grizzlies win against the Knicks, Ja Morant announced that his team has no fear. “We ain’t ducking no smoke. We’re gonna let everybody know we’re here. We’re gonna play hard, we’re trying to get a win and if you don’t like it? Oh well.” Jarod reminds everyone he’s been on the Grizzlies train for years.

  • The NFL is being sued for racist hiring practices. Jarod and David wonder if the NBA is any better, and how the hiring process for professional sports management can be better.

  • A trade idea: What if the Raptors had a real center?

