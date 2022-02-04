BRING IT IN: "We ain’t ducking no smoke"
|0:00
|-1:00:08
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about:
After last night’s Grizzlies win against the Knicks, Ja Morant announced that his team has no fear. “We ain’t ducking no smoke. We’re gonna let everybody know we’re here. We’re gonna play hard, we’re trying to get a win and if you don’t like it? Oh well.” Jarod reminds everyone he’s been on the Grizzlies train for years.
The NFL is being sued for racist hiring practices. Jarod and David wonder if the NBA is any better, and how the hiring process for professional sports management can be better.
A trade idea: What if the Raptors had a real center?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
January 31, 2022 David Thorpe teaches Henry Abbott what it takes to throw a good lob.
January 28, 2022 David Thorpe on Pascal Siakam.
January 24, 2022 Chris Herring, author of BLOOD IN THE GARDEN, talks New York Knicks in the 1990s.
January 21, 2022 Decoding Daryl Morey’s fascinating new comments, and evolving stance on trading Ben Simmons.
January 18, 2022 David Thorpe notices an incredibly smart foul, and game awareness, from 25-year-old unheralded Heat guard Gabe Vincent.
January 14, 2022 David and Jarod contemplated where Jerami Grant should land. David’s idea has him joining the Grizzlies.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.