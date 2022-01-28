BRING IT IN: All-Star starters, best defenders, and more

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about":

Cavs have had some big wins, and David thinks it has a lot to do with Coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

John Hollinger’s best 25 defenders of all time caused some boisterous disagreement on social media. David defends Hollinger . . . except when it comes to Bill Russell.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

January 24, 2022 Chris Herring, author of BLOOD IN THE GARDEN, talks New York Knicks in the 1990s.

January 21, 2022 Decoding Daryl Morey’s fascinating new comments, and evolving stance on trading Ben Simmons.

January 18, 2022 David Thorpe notices an incredibly smart foul, and game awareness, from 25-year-old unheralded Heat guard Gabe Vincent.

January 14, 2022 David and Jarod contemplated where Jerami Grant should land. David’s idea has him joining the Grizzlies.

January 11, 2022 The Warriors, Suns, Heat, and Jazz were no one’s pick before the season, but now … are they really the favorites?