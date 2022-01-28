BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: All-Star starters, best defenders, and more

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk about":

  • David’s new piece on the return of Pascal Siakam.

  • John Hollinger’s best 25 defenders of all time caused some boisterous disagreement on social media. David defends Hollinger . . . except when it comes to Bill Russell.

  • Cavs have had some big wins, and David thinks it has a lot to do with Coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

