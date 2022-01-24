BRING IT IN: Chris Herring
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector spoke with Chris Herring, senior writer for Sports Illustrated and the author of BLOOD IN THE GARDEN, the flagrant history of the 1990s New York Knicks.
Chris tells the decades-before back story of Starks’ 2-18 shooting night in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and Pat Riley’s biggest mistake.
And something incredible: In 1992, Doc Rivers was traded from the Clippers to the Knicks, where he would play for Pat Riley. Chris Herring tell us Doc “was working out with Magic Johnson and James Worthy when he got the call … and Magic told him right then and there, minutes after he got traded, your career, he’s going to kill your career. You might win a title so it might be worth it. But physically, you’re not going to have anything left.” In 1993, Doc tore his ACL.
