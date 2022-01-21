BRING IT IN: Aging and hard truths in the NBA

Today on BRING IT IN, R.I.P. to David Thorpe’s father. In David’s absence, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector talk about:

David Thorpe said Luka seemed not to care about turnovers, which would be easy for him to reduce. How’s that going?

Decoding Daryl Morey’s fascinating new comments, and evolving stance on trading Ben Simmons.

The Lakers’ strange attachment to the past that’s holding back their future.

