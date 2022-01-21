BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Aging and hard truths in the NBA

Today on BRING IT IN, R.I.P. to David Thorpe’s father. In David’s absence, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector talk about:

  • The Lakers’ strange attachment to the past that’s holding back their future.

  • Decoding Daryl Morey’s fascinating new comments, and evolving stance on trading Ben Simmons.

  • David Thorpe said Luka seemed not to care about turnovers, which would be easy for him to reduce. How’s that going?

