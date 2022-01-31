BRING IT IN: January 31, 2022
|0:00
|-1:00:17
Today on BRING IT IN, David Thorpe teaches Henry Abbott what it takes to throw a good lob. There’s a lot of technique, but without a springy teammate it’s just unlikely to work. Also: no NBA games are among the 100 most-watched sports events. Which isn’t new but also isn’t great. Mark Cuban weighs in.
