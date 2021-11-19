BRING IT IN: Return of the King and NBA GM’s are forming a "professional association"
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:
GMs are forming an association to protect themselves against lawsuits. Jarod thinks they’re the wrong people to protect. He says low wage employees of the NBA—potential whistleblowers—should form that kind of organization.
How much do the Lakers need LeBron?
Is Westbrook a lost cause in LA? David thinks he is creating a circus with his inconsistent play.
David talks about Nikola Jokic, who is, in his opinion, the MVP.
