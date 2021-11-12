BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: The Warriors are back, rookie showdowns, and love for Scottie Barnes

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector:

  • Compare Jalen Green to young LeBron James.

  • Question the 76ers’ position in the Ben Simmons’ mental health drama.

  • Wonder if the Nikola Jokic/Markieff Morris dustup is an early sign that the NBA’s permissive new brand of refereeing has a downside.

