BRING IT IN: The Warriors are back, rookie showdowns, and love for Scottie Barnes
|5
|0:00
|-1:00:05
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector:
Compare Jalen Green to young LeBron James.
Question the 76ers’ position in the Ben Simmons’ mental health drama.
Wonder if the Nikola Jokic/Markieff Morris dustup is an early sign that the NBA’s permissive new brand of refereeing has a downside.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY November 8, 2021 Did the Celtics’ defense do anything wrong to allow Luka’s crazy game-winner?
FRIDAY November 5, 2021 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk early season trends.
MONDAY November 1, 2021 3 point shooting is down, fouls are being called very differently, and passing isn’t cool anymore?
FRIDAY October 29, 2021 David’s not counting out the Lakers yet, but without Horton-Tucker, David is concerned.
MONDAY October 25, 2021 There’s a reason all 30 NBA teams pay attention to David.
