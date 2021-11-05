BRING IT IN: Robert Sarver, early season trends, Lakers woes, and more

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk early season trends.

David and Jarod give some love to Jaren Jackson, Jr.

LeBron is out, the Lakers lost to the Thunder, but Jarod isn’t hitting the panic button. What’s up with the Lakers?

How much does the new Wilson ball impact the players’ shooting? David thinks it’s “great big stew” of so many changes at once.

