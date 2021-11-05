BRING IT IN: Robert Sarver, early season trends, Lakers woes, and more
|1
|0:00
|-1:00:00
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector talk early season trends.
How much does the new Wilson ball impact the players’ shooting? David thinks it’s “great big stew” of so many changes at once.
LeBron is out, the Lakers lost to the Thunder, but Jarod isn’t hitting the panic button. What’s up with the Lakers?
David and Jarod give some love to Jaren Jackson, Jr.
