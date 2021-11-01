BRING IT IN: The game has changed

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe have what might be the best-organized BRING IT IN of all time, with starters, main courses, and dessert. Really, if you’ve never listened before, this is a good place to start. Some topics:

LeBron (36) outraces Jalen Green (19) for a dunk. He is almost double his age. How can this happen? David explains.

Henry discusses his latest piece about Apollo Global, the NBA’s most important source of cash. A key figure in a giant drug money laundering investigation had some very interesting things to say.

3-point shooting is down, fouls are being called very differently, and passing isn’t cool anymore?

