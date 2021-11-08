BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Truth is delicate in the NBA

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about truth seeking in media and assess the latest batch of young players.

  • Did the Celtics’ defense do anything wrong to allow Luka’s crazy game-winner?

  • Recent articles about a decade or two of bad behavior from Robert Sarver and Neil Olshey make clear how rare it is for journalists to share bad news about powerbrokers.

  • Now that the NBA is permitting much rougher defense, the Nets might have an advantage.

