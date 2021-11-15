BRING IT IN: Henry and David make a bet
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott asked David Thorpe, “Who are the current NBA players who have at least a one percent chance of ever being NBA MVP, ever?”
Then they each picked 10 players, the winner is whoever’s list has more MVP titles over the next decade.
Also, David made a note for Henry about the Blazers: “They suck.” After scandals and management issues, David worries that it is all adding up to a bunch of spirit-sapping “yuck.”
