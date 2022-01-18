BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Good young players

Today on BRING IT IN, David Thorpe notices an incredibly smart foul, and game awareness, from 25-year-old unheralded Heat guard Gabe Vincent. There’s a false choice: that you can play old, wise players, or athletic learners. The magic is to have it all: incredible young athletes who make heady plays. Of course that’s possible! Henry and David discuss.

Also on the show:

