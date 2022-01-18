BRING IT IN: Good young players
|0:00
|-58:38
Today on BRING IT IN, David Thorpe notices an incredibly smart foul, and game awareness, from 25-year-old unheralded Heat guard Gabe Vincent. There’s a false choice: that you can play old, wise players, or athletic learners. The magic is to have it all: incredible young athletes who make heady plays. Of course that’s possible! Henry and David discuss.
Also on the show:
David’s latest piece on Joel Embiid. He’s in amazing shape, a giant, and moving like an elite small forward.
Henry’s piece on how Michael Milken’s real life echoes a Robert Ludlum novel.
Welcome back to CJ McCollum! Now here’s a roadtrip with 11 games in 18 days, and more than 11,000 miles of travel!
