BRING IT IN: The start of the silly season

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about Team USA’s odds of winning gold and then take a deep dive into NBA free agency.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

FRIDAY July 30, 2021 They had a big old NBA draft, the Wizards and Lakers’ huge deal, Thorpe’s draft review, and a phone call from Damian Lillard.

MONDAY July 26, 2021 David on Team USA’s loss to France in the Olympics.

FRIDAY July 23, 2021 It’s a party! After all those months of lockdown, Jarod Hector, Adena Jones, and Henry Abbott gather in person at Judy’s house—with David Thorpe on Zoom from Florida, for a special BRING IT IN.

MONDAY July 19, 2021 Tom Haberstroh wonders if Devin Booker made choices that defied The Art of War and set the stage for Jrue Holiday’s series-altering steal late in Game 5.

MONDAY July 12, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe break down Giannis’ insane Finals so far.