BRING IT IN: The start of the silly season
|2 hr ago
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about Team USA’s odds of winning gold and then take a deep dive into NBA free agency.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY July 30, 2021 They had a big old NBA draft, the Wizards and Lakers’ huge deal, Thorpe’s draft review, and a phone call from Damian Lillard.
MONDAY July 26, 2021 David on Team USA’s loss to France in the Olympics.
FRIDAY July 23, 2021 It’s a party! After all those months of lockdown, Jarod Hector, Adena Jones, and Henry Abbott gather in person at Judy’s house—with David Thorpe on Zoom from Florida, for a special BRING IT IN.
MONDAY July 19, 2021 Tom Haberstroh wonders if Devin Booker made choices that defied The Art of War and set the stage for Jrue Holiday’s series-altering steal late in Game 5.
FRIDAY July 16, 2021 Damian Lillard, the Blazers, and the Blazers’ rape investigation.
MONDAY July 12, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe break down Giannis’ insane Finals so far.
THURSDAY July 8, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about winning the Finals.
