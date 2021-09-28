BRING IT IN: Coachspeak with Todd Ramasar

Today on BRING IT IN, we have TrueHoop Coachspeak. (This is where we let David geek out, using basketball terms that might alienate my mom. Pretty sure today’s episode has at least one “DHO.”)

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Todd Ramasar, the founder of Life Sports Agency, and the agent to the likes of Baron Davis, Pascal Siakam, Josh Primo, Thomas Bryant, and one of David’s favorite players, Kevon Looney.

Todd has long dedicated a ton of resources to offseason player development. Why is that his approach? It’s unusual.

Todd updates on the current state of Pascal Siakam, who had a COVID-funky last season but is on track, he says, to do mind-blowing things this season. What’s his ceiling? “MVP” says Todd, in a way that comes off remarkably unsalesy.

There’s something special about Spurs rookie Josh Primo. Why does Todd call him a unicorn?

Thomas Bryant won’t be ready to start the season, but isn’t far away and looks tremendous.

