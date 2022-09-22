Ime Udoka and the Celtics and 2022-23 All-NBA predictions
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics.
Robert Sarver is selling the Phoenix Suns, who will the NBA get in bed with next?
The Detroit Pistons are making a push towards relevancy
David and Jarod make their 2022-23 All-NBA predictions. The teams you could make of the players that don’t make it, are really good!
