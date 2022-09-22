Sep 22 • 57M

Ime Udoka and the Celtics and 2022-23 All-NBA predictions

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics.

  • Robert Sarver is selling the Phoenix Suns, who will the NBA get in bed with next?

  • The Detroit Pistons are making a push towards relevancy

  • David and Jarod make their 2022-23 All-NBA predictions. The teams you could make of the players that don’t make it, are really good!

