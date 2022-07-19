Jul 19 • 1HR 0M

What does winning summer league mean?

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss the benefits of taking summer league seriously for players, coaches, teams and executives.

  • If Donovan Mitchell gets traded to the Knicks, what does that mean for Julius Randle?

  • The latest on the Brooklyn Nets.

  • EYBL and the state of U.S. player development.

