Jul 19 • 1HR 0M
What does winning summer league mean?
Open in playerListen on
Episode details
Comments
TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss the benefits of taking summer league seriously for players, coaches, teams and executives.
If Donovan Mitchell gets traded to the Knicks, what does that mean for Julius Randle?
The latest on the Brooklyn Nets.
EYBL and the state of U.S. player development.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
July 15, 2022 The human cost of business in the NBA
July 7, 2022 Dr. Steve Ilardi on the creation of Bonus Wins
July 1, 2022 Kevin Durant drops a bomb and free agency madness
June 27, 2022 Shadowy figures, free agency talk
June 25, 2022 The 2022 NBA draft