Kevin Durant drops a bomb and free agency madness

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss the NBA’s silly season, aka free agency:

  • What is leadership? David has a very specific definition and discusses how it applies, or doesn’t, to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

  • This is the time of year where teams solidify their rosters, our new stat, Bonus Wins, helps cut through the noise this time of year and identify which players provide the most value.

  • The Warriors said they were bringing everyone back, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr, have both left via free agency. What happens if they can’t re-sign Kevon Looney?

  • Jarod’s favorite player Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss 4-6 months recovering from a stress fracture. What does this mean for the Grizzlies?

