The 2022 NBA draft

[This podcast was dead and buried! Kaput! Lost to technical issues! But then … the hero Jarod Hector put in all kinds of extra time, did something magical stripping audio from the backup video file and well … here it is! Thank you Jarod.]

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe breakdown the NBA Draft.

David has a nickname for this draft and it involves a Pelicans player…

Henry was live at Barclays Center and had a very different experience than those who watched at home.

The Detroit Pistons were seen as the draft “winner”

Jarod believes the Magic had the best approach to choosing the #1 overall pick in Paolo Banchero

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: