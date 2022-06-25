The 2022 NBA draft
[This podcast was dead and buried! Kaput! Lost to technical issues! But then … the hero Jarod Hector put in all kinds of extra time, did something magical stripping audio from the backup video file and well … here it is! Thank you Jarod.]
TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe breakdown the NBA Draft.
David has a nickname for this draft and it involves a Pelicans player…
Henry was live at Barclays Center and had a very different experience than those who watched at home.
The Detroit Pistons were seen as the draft “winner”
Jarod believes the Magic had the best approach to choosing the #1 overall pick in Paolo Banchero
