Shadowy figures, free agency talk

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe open the show discussing the serious events impacting our nation, then they discuss:

  • Jalen Brunson and free agency. Is $25 million per year a good deal for a team that wants to sign him?

  • Kyrie Irving…

  • The Warriors want to bring EVERYONE back. Can they? Will they? Which teams might pay a lot to acquire the excellent Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II? (And if the Warriors wanted to shed one of their big salaries, could they?)

  • There is a lot of trash talk between the “talking heads” in media and NBA players, and it’s freaking David out.

