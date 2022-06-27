Shadowy figures, free agency talk
TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe open the show discussing the serious events impacting our nation, then they discuss:
Jalen Brunson and free agency. Is $25 million per year a good deal for a team that wants to sign him?
Kyrie Irving…
The Warriors want to bring EVERYONE back. Can they? Will they? Which teams might pay a lot to acquire the excellent Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II? (And if the Warriors wanted to shed one of their big salaries, could they?)
There is a lot of trash talk between the “talking heads” in media and NBA players, and it’s freaking David out.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
June 25, 2022 The 2022 NBA draft
June 17, 2022 Warriors are champions--Finals postmortem
June 13, 2022 Win two games, win a title
June 10, 2022 Forcing your opponent to do what you want
June 6, 2022 We have a series