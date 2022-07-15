Jul 15 • 1HR 13M

The human cost of business in the NBA

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss summer happenings in the NBA.

  • Deandre Ayton had to get the Indiana Pacers to offer an exorbitant contract in order for the Phoenix Suns (the team that drafted him #1 overall) to pay him. There are going to be some awkward moments and hurt feelings this summer and heading into camp. How do the Suns fix that?

  • The Utah Jazz are in full teardown mode and David is not happy.

  • Where does Donovan Mitchell best fit in the NBA?

  • Jarod loves some Brooklyn Nets’ summer league players like RaiQuan Gray whom David knows all about. What do they think happens with Kyrie Irving and KD?

  • At TrueHoop we’ve long advocated for a shorter season, and it’s already happening. Henry Abbott wrote about it here.