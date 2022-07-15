The human cost of business in the NBA

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss summer happenings in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton had to get the Indiana Pacers to offer an exorbitant contract in order for the Phoenix Suns (the team that drafted him #1 overall) to pay him. There are going to be some awkward moments and hurt feelings this summer and heading into camp. How do the Suns fix that?

The Utah Jazz are in full teardown mode and David is not happy.

Where does Donovan Mitchell best fit in the NBA?

Jarod loves some Brooklyn Nets’ summer league players like RaiQuan Gray whom David knows all about. What do they think happens with Kyrie Irving and KD?