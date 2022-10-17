Warriors re-up Poole and Wiggins, LaMelo, win totals
On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins get the bag from the Warriors. What does that mean for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson?
David talks to a lot of NBA players during the season. One of them shared thoughts about LaMelo Ball. David gives further context on the conversation and his thoughts on Ball.
David did his annual NBA regular season predictions column. He and Jarod discuss a handful of teams and some potential breakout candidates.
