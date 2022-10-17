Oct 17 • 1HR 5M

Warriors re-up Poole and Wiggins, LaMelo, win totals

On today’s BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins get the bag from the Warriors. What does that mean for Draymond Green and Klay Thompson?

  • David talks to a lot of NBA players during the season. One of them shared thoughts about LaMelo Ball. David gives further context on the conversation and his thoughts on Ball.

  • David did his annual NBA regular season predictions column. He and Jarod discuss a handful of teams and some potential breakout candidates.

