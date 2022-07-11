Trade requests and summer league

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe spent a lot of time talking to each other today, but only about an hour made it onto this podcast!

What David sees in the Summer League performances of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey, and Bennedict Mathurin.

David’s early pick as the most likely rookie of the year.

Henry forces the conversation to the Tour de France more than once.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are some of the best basketball players ever, but do you want them as your team’s de facto general manager? What’s the best way for teams and star players to work together?