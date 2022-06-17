Warriors are champions--Finals postmortem

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champs for the fourth time in the last eight years. How did they do it?

There will be a lot of talk about Jayson Tatum not being “ready” for the moment, but Henry knows the Celtics and the NBA broke Tatum well before the Finals.

What is Stephen Curry’s superpower? Jarod has a theory and it’s not his sublime offense.

Thorpe has ideas on how the Celtics can get better.