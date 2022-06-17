Jun 17 • 1HR 16M

Warriors are champions--Finals postmortem

9
 
TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Golden State Warriors are NBA champs for the fourth time in the last eight years. How did they do it?

  • There will be a lot of talk about Jayson Tatum not being “ready” for the moment, but Henry knows the Celtics and the NBA broke Tatum well before the Finals.

  • What is Stephen Curry’s superpower? Jarod has a theory and it’s not his sublime offense.

  • Thorpe has ideas on how the Celtics can get better.

  • Looking ahead to the draft and next season.

