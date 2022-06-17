Warriors are champions--Finals postmortem
TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champs for the fourth time in the last eight years. How did they do it?
There will be a lot of talk about Jayson Tatum not being “ready” for the moment, but Henry knows the Celtics and the NBA broke Tatum well before the Finals.
What is Stephen Curry’s superpower? Jarod has a theory and it’s not his sublime offense.
Thorpe has ideas on how the Celtics can get better.
Looking ahead to the draft and next season.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
June 13, 2022 Win two games, win a title
June 10, 2022 Forcing your opponent to do what you want
June 6, 2022 We have a series
June 3, 2022 Celtics take Game 1 with excellent 4th
May 27, 2022 Coach and NBA player trainer Charlie Torres