Dream Team 30th anniversary, Scottie Barnes and the future of the NBA

On today’s BRING IT IN Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The 30th Anniversary of the 1992 “Dream Team” its significance on the game today and an appreciation for the team’s best player, Charles Barkley.

  • Nobody outside of Scottie Barnes’ family is a bigger fan of Barnes than David. He talks about Barnes’ summer work.

  • The early lines on team O/U are out. Who’s win total is set too high? Who’s is set too low?

  • Jarod doesn’t think an NBA lockout is coming but this next collective bargaining agreement is a good opportunity to make some changes for the betterment of the game and league.

