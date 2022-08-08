Dream Team 30th anniversary, Scottie Barnes and the future of the NBA
On today’s BRING IT IN Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The 30th Anniversary of the 1992 “Dream Team” its significance on the game today and an appreciation for the team’s best player, Charles Barkley.
Nobody outside of Scottie Barnes’ family is a bigger fan of Barnes than David. He talks about Barnes’ summer work.
The early lines on team O/U are out. Who’s win total is set too high? Who’s is set too low?
Jarod doesn’t think an NBA lockout is coming but this next collective bargaining agreement is a good opportunity to make some changes for the betterment of the game and league.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
August 4, 202 Bronny James and player development
August 1, 2022 Remembering Bill Russell, KD For Jaylen Brown and title odds
July 22, 2022 Basketball as art with Abigail Smithson
July 19, 2022 What does winning summer league mean?
July 15, 2022 The human cost of business in the NBA