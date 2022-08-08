Dream Team 30th anniversary, Scottie Barnes and the future of the NBA

On today’s BRING IT IN Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The 30th Anniversary of the 1992 “Dream Team” its significance on the game today and an appreciation for the team’s best player, Charles Barkley.

Nobody outside of Scottie Barnes’ family is a bigger fan of Barnes than David. He talks about Barnes’ summer work.

The early lines on team O/U are out. Who’s win total is set too high? Who’s is set too low?