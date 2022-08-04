Bronny James and player development
On today’s BRING IT IN Jarod Hector and David Thorpe talk about player development.
Bronny James is the most scrutinized high school player in the country because of his famous dad. David sees a lot in his game to like both in terms of play and his spirit.
It’s mixtape season as Jarod calls it. How do we make sense of videos players and teams put out “doing work”? David has some distinctions to call out about what we see versus what actually goes on.
Jarod and David both have breakout candidates for next season. Jarod’s are all on the Memphis Grizzlies (shocking).
